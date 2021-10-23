Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,460

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,549 ($20.24) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,460.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

