Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.90 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.