Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

