HBK Investments L P Invests $1.14 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.