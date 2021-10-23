HBK Investments L P Invests $237,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.