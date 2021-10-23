HBK Investments L P Purchases New Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

COR stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

