HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $569,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

CNVY opened at $7.62 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

