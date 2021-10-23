HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

