HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.
Shares of HCA opened at $253.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
