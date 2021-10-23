Head-To-Head Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.31 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.35 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

