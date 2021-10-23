Head-To-Head Contrast: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.01 $47.13 million $0.27 38.00

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Volatility & Risk

TranSwitch has a beta of -5.56, suggesting that its share price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TranSwitch and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

