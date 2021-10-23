Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $20.13 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

