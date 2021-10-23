Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.38 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

