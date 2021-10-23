HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.27 million to $508.10 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. 229,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,514. HEICO has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

