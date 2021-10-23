HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

ETR:HFG opened at €78.98 ($92.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 35.22. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

