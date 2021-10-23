HelloGold (HGT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $321,068.31 and approximately $698.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

