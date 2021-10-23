Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.31% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $33,489,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $34,531,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $10,076,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $9,161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $7,660,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCIC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

