Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down to $187.07

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $187.07, but opened at $181.02. Herc shares last traded at $182.31, with a volume of 1,639 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Herc by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Herc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herc by 193.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

