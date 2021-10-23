Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $39.11 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

