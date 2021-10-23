Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 186,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

HXL opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

