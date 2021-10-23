HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,860. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.62. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

