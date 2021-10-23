HoDooi Price Tops $0.0448 on Top Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $356,124.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00071470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,477.28 or 1.00334785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.64 or 0.06539095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021910 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

