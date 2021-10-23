Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

HOMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

