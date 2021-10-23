Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

