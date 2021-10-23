Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.