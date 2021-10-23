Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.40. 3,498,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,419. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

