Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 75,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

