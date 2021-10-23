Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 157,400 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 410.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVC opened at $12.33 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

