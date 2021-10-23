Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.