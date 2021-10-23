Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Kimball International worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

