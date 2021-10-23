Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.