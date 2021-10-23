Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,930 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $11,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $16,004,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

