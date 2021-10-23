HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

