HYCON Trading Down 20.1% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $805,747.37 and approximately $76,100.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002160 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

