Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HYZN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at about $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

