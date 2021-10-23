i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at CIBC

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAUCF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.08.

i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.86.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

