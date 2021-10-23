iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,234 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.