Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.01 million.

Ichor stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 459,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,358. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

