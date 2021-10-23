IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

