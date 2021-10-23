IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

IDA stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

