IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $877,945 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

