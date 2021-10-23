Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,809. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

