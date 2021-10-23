IM Cannabis (IMCC) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IM Cannabis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -5.73 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.31

IM Cannabis’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 606 582 12 2.27

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 39.92%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

