Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

