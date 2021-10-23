Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 301,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,665. Independent Bank has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

