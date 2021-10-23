Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.