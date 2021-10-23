InsaneCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $238,379.36 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.00319342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,837,993 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

