Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($53,305.46).

Anita Frew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £41,100 ($53,697.41).

RR opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.86 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.45 ($1.94).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.