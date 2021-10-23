Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $753,350.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 560.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 154,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

