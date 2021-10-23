Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,188,250.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 71.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $3,411,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

