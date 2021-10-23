Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $966,705.52 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 270,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

