Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $12,295.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

